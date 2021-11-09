Samsung Galaxy S22 could get a big chipset and RAM upgrade

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is sure to be among the most powerful phones of 2022, but that power upgrade might not just come from a new chipset, as the company has also just announced new RAM which could make its way into the phone.

Samsung has unveiled the industry’s first LPDDR5X DRAM, a type of RAM which offers over 1.3x faster processing speeds (of up to 8.5Gbps) and consumes almost 20% less power than the previous generation of RAM.

So it sounds like a significant improvement, but it’s worth noting that Samsung hasn’t confirmed whether this will come to phones. In fact, the press release mentions going “beyond smartphones” and using it in things like servers and cars. That doesn’t rule phones out as another use for it though, and as flagship phones the Samsung Galaxy S22 range would be an obvious candidate.

(Image credit: Samsung)

But whether or not the Galaxy S22 has faster RAM, it’s sure to have a faster chipset, and it seems we’ll probably learn more about this on November 19, as the Samsung Exynos Instagram account has teased an event for then.

The teaser says that “everything changes” on that date and references evolving gaming graphics, so it’s very likely that this is when the company will unveil its new Exynos 2200 smartphone chipset.

We already know that this is being developed in collaboration with AMD and that it should support ray tracing and variable rate shading, so it could indeed bring big upgrades to mobile game graphics.

Analysis: the Exynos 2200 sounds good, but it might be in short supply

While Samsung is probably announcing the Exynos 2200 on November 19, it might not end up being used in many phones for a while if at all.

For months now we’ve been hearing rumors that production problems have plagued this chipset, potentially meaning that it will only be used in Galaxy S22 models in a relatively small number of countries compared to a normal year – with the Snapdragon 898 being used in most of the world.

Most recently we’ve even heard that the Snapdragon 898 would be used everywhere, leaving the fate of the Exynos 2200 in question.

This last rumor might be wrong of course and even if it’s right, we’re sure Samsung would find some use for its upcoming chipset, but that use might not be in the Galaxy S22 range.

