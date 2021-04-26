Samsung Galaxy S21 deals currently come with £150 vouchers and free speakers

If you've been eyeing up the Samsung Galaxy S21 or either of its two bigger brothers, now is looking like a brilliant time to buy with Samsung throwing in a host of freebies.

If you buy directly from Samsung, you'll get the handset plus a free Harman Kardon speaker worth £179, a £150 Google Play gift code, a free four-month YouTube Premium subscription, and a host of exclusive colours only available from the Samsung website.

That adds up to over £376 in freebies on Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, which is especially tempting considering the handset costs just £769 or as low as £219 with trade-in.

While the S21 offers the best value, this combination of free gifts is also available on Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals and the larger Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra deals. You can find out more below.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals + free gifts:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus | SIM-free | £949 + Harman Kardon speaker, £150 Google Play code and YouTube Premium

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus offers a decent jump up in size and a few key spec changes over the S21. However, your cost will also jump to £949. That's a cost that doesn't feel quite as large when you take into account all of the free extras that are included with this offer right now.

What's the Samsung Galaxy S21 range like?

Samsung Galaxy S21:

The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Exynos 2100 processor. That's a super-powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video, and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the camera's AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity which could prove a problem with all of this new software.





Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus:

Sitting in the middle of these three handsets, the Samsung S21 Plus blends higher-end specs with a still affordable price tag. Most noticeably the difference between the regular S21 and Plus comes in the battery and screen size.

The battery capacity leaps up to 4800mAh and the screen up to 6.7-inches - a considerable improvement on the above. However, in most categories, these two handsets are very similar with almost identical cameras and screens.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

As the most expensive of the three handsets by quite a way, it is no surprise that the S21 Ultra provides a significant improvement in specs over its two smaller siblings above.

Like the two above, it features the new Exynos 2100 processor but unlike the two above, it jumps the screen size all the way up to a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

With this, users no longer have to choose between a 120Hz refresh rate or Quad HD+ quality - an impressive feat to run both. The screen brightness is also 25% brighter than the two handsets above.

The battery kicks in at a mammoth 5000mAh and the rear quad camera set-up feature a new 108MP pro sensor with 64x richer colour. You can also shoot in 4K at 60fps, a feature to compete with Apple's impressive camera tech.

Most interestingly, the Ultra is the first Samsung phone outside of the Note series to allow S pen stylus compatibility - although you'll have to fork out even more money to get it!