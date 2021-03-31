Samsung Galaxy S21 deals currently come with a massive £150 Google Play gift code

If you've been thinking about investing in Samsung Galaxy S21 deals, now is a great time to make the leap with Samsung offering a pretty impressive promotion right now.

When you order the device from a wide variety of retailers, Samsung will throw in a £150 Google Play voucher. This can be used to buy apps, e-books, films, subscriptions and a load of other stuff.

While this offer spans a load of retailers, not all of them are involved - a full list can be found on the Samsung website. However, we've done some digging and picked out the best offers to combine with this offer.

If you've had your eyes on either Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deals or the larger Galaxy S21 Ultra deals, unfortunately these are not included in this offer.

Samsung Galaxy S21 deals + Google Play gift code

Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB: at Mobile Phones Direct | Three | | £54.99 upfront |100GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

Not only is this offer from Mobile Phones Direct one of the more affordable contracts around right now, it also secures you the 256GB of storage version of the S21! You're paying just £36 a month and £54.99 a month while securing both 100GB of data and the £150 Google Play voucher.

Samsung Galaxy S21: at EE | FREE upfront |40GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £39pm

Normally going directly to EE will result in one of the highest prices around and yet, right now the network is looking like a really affordable place to get the S21. There's no upfront costs and then on a monthly basis, you're paying just £39 a month. That price gets you 40GB of data on EE - the UK's fastest network.

Samsung Galaxy S21: at Sky | FREE upfront |2GB data | unlimited minutes and texts | £34pm

Simply after the cheapest price possible on the Galaxy S21? Sky's offer will be a great option. It doesn't cost anything upfront and then on a monthly basis, you end up paying just £34. While that is excellent, it is important to note that you do only get 2GB of data at this price - you can upgrade to more for a slightly higher cost.

How to claim your voucher

Once your phone arrives, simply head to the Samsung website and you can place a claim within 30 days of your purchase. You can even track your claim once you've made it to see when you will get your code.

What is the Samsung Galaxy S21 like?

The cheapest of the three handsets, the S21 is a 5G handset at a price that rivals the iPhone 12 and is much cheaper than the S20 was on launch.

Despite that lower price tag, you're getting Samsung's new Snapdragon 888 processor. That's a super powerful chip powering Samsung's already impressive camera software and operating system.

The camera is an incremental upgrade on what the S20 provided, boosting the 8K video software, super steady video, and an improved 60fps 'Director's View'. Thanks to the new processor, the camera's AI software is working better than ever.

However, Samsung hasn't managed to improve the battery capacity which could prove a problem with all of this new software.



Read our full Samsung Galaxy S21 review