Samsung Galaxy S10e deal price drop: This 100GB data offer is the best around

And you thought you were going to have to wait until Black Friday to get the best Black Friday phone deals.

Well, courtesy of Three's new deal - you might find something market leading sooner than you might think. Three is offering the impressive Samsung Galaxy S10e packed with powerful specs, 128GB storage capacity and most importantly, a whopping 100GB of data, all for just £29 with £29 to pay upfront.

That makes this by far the best Samsung Galaxy S10e deal on the market, especially considering just weeks ago it would have cost you a few extra quid a month. Through the mix of unlimited minutes and texts and the massive data plan, this will hold over all the savvy social media users out there with ease.

Does this sound good to you? You can see find the full details of this deal down below. You can also check our best mobile phone deals to make sure you're getting the best price for you.

Three's Samsung Galaxy S10e deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S10e | Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £29pm

This is an ace phone that boasts almost all of the same features as the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus. You're getting a 5.8-inch screen, a fast phone with all-day battery life and a superb camera. On top of all of those specs, you're getting 100GB of data and unlimited texts and minutes - all for just £29 a month! Total cost over 24 months is £725View Deal

What's so good about the Samsung Galaxy S10e?

The S10e is a more budget and affordable versions of one of the best smartphones of 2019. This is currently the best S10e deal around and it's an ace price for such an incredible phone. A modern phone, with all the 2019 specs you could need including 128GB of storage, 3,100mAh battery, 1080 x 2280 resolution and two primary cameras.

Not to mention it's quite a fast phone and it features wireless powershare which is very handy. This superb feature lets you share your power with another device by simply putting it back-to-back with the device you want to charge - say goodbye to out of battery phones that's a thing of the past.

