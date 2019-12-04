Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite looks a lot like Galaxy S11 in leaked renders

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could look more like the S11 than the S10, above

We’ve just had our first look at the possible design of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, and based on the renders it looks a lot more like leaks of the Samsung Galaxy S11 than the Samsung Galaxy S10.

In renders shared by 91mobiles and @OnLeaks (a leaker with a great track record), the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is shown as having a single-lens punch-hole camera in the top center of the display, with a very slim bezel below the screen.

Metaphorically flip it over and you’ll see a fairly plain back, likely made from glass, with a large camera block in the top left corner. The source isn’t sure whether this contains three or four lenses and so has rendered it both ways, but both versions include a square lens which is likely to be a periscope lens offering impressive levels of zoom.

[Exclusive] Samsung Galaxy A91 renders show Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole display, triple cameras https://t.co/KcAUIxsDeFDecember 3, 2019

Other details include a metal frame with a speaker grille and USB-C port on the bottom edge, power and volume controls on the right edge, and no 3.5mm headphone port.

It’s worth noting that the phone is mostly referred to as the Samsung Galaxy A91 in this leak, but that’s expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in all but name, with the actual device name you buy it under different depending on what region you’re in.

Based on previous leaks the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could have a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, a 4,500mAh battery, and a camera configuration that includes a 48MP main lens. If these specs and this design prove accurate then the phone might only be ‘Lite’ in name, but high-end in terms of features.

Sources suggest the Galaxy S10 Lite will land sometime in December, so if all this is right then the only major remaining mystery is how much it will cost, but we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything.