Samsung Galaxy Note 20 renders may have just given us our first clear look at the design

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is still months away from its likely August launch, but we may have just seen detailed, high-quality renders of the phone, revealing the full design.

Shared by Pigtou (a phone case shop) in collaboration with xleaks7 (a leaker without much of a track record), the renders show a phone that looks like a cross between the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Like the Note 10, the phone has a very rectangular, less curvy design than the S20 range, along with a single-lens punch-hole camera in the top center of the screen. However, the camera block is a large rectangle in the top left corner of the rear, just like on the Galaxy S20. That camera block looks to have four lenses and a flash, but the source isn’t sure of the specs.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20’s screen is apparently 6.7 inches (up from 6.3 inches on the Samsung Galaxy Note 10) and there looks to be even less bezel than on the Note 10. The screen also appears to be flat, but there’s a slight curve on the rear of the phone.

The Galaxy Note 20 apparently comes in at 161.8 x 75.3 x 8.5mm, making it close to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in size – and the source is clear that this is the standard Note 20, not the larger Galaxy Note 20 Plus. If those dimensions are right then it’s also thicker than either the Note 10 or Note 10 Plus, both of which are 7.9mm.

Other things to note include the volume and power buttons being on the right edge here, when they were on the left of the Note 10. The slot for the S Pen meanwhile has been moved from the right edge to the left edge here.

We would of course take all of this with a pinch of salt for now though, especially as the source doesn’t have much of a track record yet. There’s also not much in the way of other design leaks to compare it to. Samsung itself has shown an unknown phone that doesn’t look much like this, but that’s probably not a real handset.

Still, we’d expect this is the first of many Galaxy Note 20 design leaks, so stay tuned for additional leaks in the coming weeks and months.

Via GSMArena