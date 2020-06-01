Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might have an even bigger battery than we were expecting

The Galaxy Note 20 could have a much bigger battery than the Note 10 (above)

Not so long ago there was a leak suggesting the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would have a 4,000mAh battery, but a new leak suggests the battery might actually be even bigger than that.

SamMobile claims to have found information on China’s 3C certification database (a database that phones have to pass through to be sold in the country) that points to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 having a battery with a rated capacity of 4,170mAh.

That likely means a typical capacity (which is what we usually talk about with batteries) of 4,300mAh.

We say it 'likely means' that because the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a battery with a 4,170mAh rated capacity and on that phone it translated to a 4,300mAh typical capacity, so if this leak is right then the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 might have an identical juice pack.

Interestingly, the battery listed here has the same model number (EB-BN980ABY) as the previous leak pointing to a 4,000mAh typical capacity. So we’re not sure why the difference in numbers, but we’re inclined to believe this latest rumor since it’s both more recent and taken from information on an official database.

A big boost

If accurate then the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 would have a much larger battery than the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, which is just 3,500mAh. It would also potentially be close in size to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus’s, which is rumored to be 4,500mAh.

But given that it’s also rumored that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will have a big 6.7-inch screen (up from 6.3 inches on the Note 10) and a 120Hz refresh rate, a large battery could well prove necessary.

We’ll know for sure which – if either – battery size leak is accurate before too long, as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range is expected to land in August.