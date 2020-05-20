Samsung Galaxy Note 20 looks set to skip the Galaxy S20 Ultra's headline feature

Samsung’s 100x 'Space Zoom' feature that debuted on the Galaxy S20 Ultra might be headed the way of the dodo as a new leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series will not sport the same innovative zoom capabilities.

According to leakster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series won't feature the periscopic 100x Space Zoom camera. Zoom photography is instead expected to be handled by a more conventional telephoto camera.

The Galaxy S20 Plus uses a 64MP camera with hybrid optical zoom of 3x and 30x digital zoom. A similar implementation may be seen on the Note 20, but that wasn't suggested by the leaker.

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem.May 19, 2020

Ice Universe also talked about the primary camera, and how Samsung will continue using the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HM1 image sensor on the Note 20. While the S20 Ultra had autofocus issues with that sensor, the Note 20 is expected to come with additional hardware to assist on that front.

Previously we've heard there will be two versions of the Galaxy Note 20 (much like the Note 10 series) and there may be the introduction of the Galaxy Fold 2 as a top-end alternative to a Note Ultra handset.

Other recent leaks have also suggested that the Note 20 would come with a 4,000mAh battery, while the Note 20 Plus is expected to house a 4,500mAh pack.

On the inside, the Note 20 series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 in the US and Samsung's own Exynos 990 in other regions. At least one of the models is expected to bring variable high refresh rates to the mix, which is a more efficient way of increasing the display’s smoothness.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series and the next generation Galaxy Fold are currently expected to be unveiled at some point in August this year.