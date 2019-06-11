Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro could have worse battery life than the Note 10

Samsung is widely rumored to be launching both a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and a Galaxy Note 10 Pro this August, but while the latter will probably be a superior handset in a lot of ways, a leak suggests it might be worse for battery life.

That’s because – based on information received by 91mobiles – both models will apparently have a 4,170mAh battery. That’s not a bad size, but given that the Note 10 Pro is expected to have a bigger screen, and will therefore use power quickly, the charge presumably won’t go as far on that handset.

Indeed, the source adds that while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 apparently has a 6.4-inch display, the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will supposedly have a 6.8-inch one.

We would however take all of these claims with a pinch of salt, especially since previous rumors pointed to 6.3 and 6.75-inch screens, along with a 4,500mAh battery for the Galaxy Note 10 Pro.

Other information in this latest leak includes that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will come with 128GB of base storage, while the Galaxy Note 10 Pro will apparently start at 256GB, and rise to 1TB.

Mystery models

The source also mentions model numbers, with the Galaxy Note 10 apparently being SM-N975, while the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro is said to be SM-N976. Those model numbers have been mentioned before but it was previously speculated that they might be 4G and 5G versions of a single handset.

Curiously, two other model numbers are also mentioned, namely SM-N970 and SM-N971. There’s speculation that one of them could be a Samsung Galaxy Note 10e, but with little in the way of rumors about that handset, we’re not convinced.

Either way, that leaves at least one mystery model number, so one phone that's till shrouded in mystery. Hopefully leaks and rumors will start to clear up what these are before long.

Via GSMArena