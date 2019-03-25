Samsung Galaxy A90, A70 and A60 specs and images leaked

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has only just launched, but Samsung could have an even bigger phablet on the way, in the form of the Samsung Galaxy A90 or possibly the Galaxy A80.

At least, that’s what @OnLeaks (a reputable leaker) says, as he claims that the supposedly upcoming handset (which could be either the A90 or A80) has a 6.73-inch screen.

Additionally there apparently won’t be a notch or punch-hole but there will be a 3.6mm chin and 1.2mm bezels. Finally he adds that the phone might support 25W fast charging.

That’s the only new information on the Galaxy A90, but previously the same source has said that its camera will supposedly both slide and rotate, so one camera can be used on both sides of the phone, using a mechanism that’s described as a combination of the ones on the Oppo Find X and Oppo N1.

This isn’t the only upcoming Samsung phone that we’re hearing about though, as MySmartPrice has also spotted a listing on TENAA (a Chinese certification site) for the Galaxy A70 and Galaxy A60. This includes images which you can see below.

Image 1 of 2 The Samsung Galaxy A70. Image credit: TENAA / MySmartPrice Image 2 of 2 The Samsung Galaxy A60. Image credit: TENAA / MySmartPrice

The Samsung Galaxy A70 is listed as having a 6.7-inch screen, a 4,400mAh battery, a triple-lens rear camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner and dimensions of 164.2 x 76.7 x 7.9mm.

The Samsung Galaxy A60 on the other hand supposedly has a 6.3-inch screen, a 3,410mAh battery, a triple-lens rear camera, a fingerprint scanner on the back and dimensions of 155.2 x 73.39 x 7.9mm.

Coming from an official certification body this information is likely accurate, but nothing can be taken as certain until Samsung announces the phones. That will almost certainly happen on April 10, as the company is holding an event on that date and has strongly hinted that three new A-series handsets will be launched there.