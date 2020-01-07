Samsung at CES 2020: we're live to hear the future as Samsung thinks it will be

Gareth Beavis

19:28 - Through the Samsung Pass, you'll be able to log in securely to websites and apps, protecting your data and privacy with due diligence and until its disposed of, giving you control of your data.

Kim has said has said the Samsung will 'never share data with third parties without consent from you'.

On device AI, Edge Computing and Blockchain tech will be used to secure things - Samsung has invested in technologies that change lives, and this is a key part of it.

19:27 - HS Kim is coming back on stage to bring this all together. Summarising, if you will: the connected home, a city in harmony - and it being done safely.

He's reiterating how Samsung is commited to data security, saying that will 'never waiver'. Taking Knox from the phone to TVs, home appliances and more.

THAT IS ACTUAL NEWS PEOPLE.

19:24 - Samsung is investing in mobility as a service - meaning your smartphone can process a single payment to let you use a scooter, a taxi or the underground.

Augmented reality will allow you to see what's happening on the go, where 'friends and family use these devices to quickly wayfind to a party, see dinosaurs in museums roam around in AR, and friends / soon-to-be friends will help you solve a puzzle game'.

Becher is talking in a kind of sing-song way, sounding like she's trying to engender softness and magic in what she's saying.

19:23 - Now we're talking about 5G connectivity in a car to help smart cities. A car will communicate with all your devices to let people know when you're held up - so it can tell you if you're not going to make a meeting.

Passengers can watch video or play high-speed video games on the go too - but the key things is millions of vehicles will be transmitting about what's happening, what danger is coming and avoid collisions too.