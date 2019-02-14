Samsung S10 looking too pricey? These cheap Galaxy S8 deals are the perfect alternative

Galaxy S10 deals will be ready to order in just one week now, but recent leaks suggest we could be expecting a phone with an estimated SIM-free value of around £800, that means some pretty pricey contracts.

If you've been wanting a new Samsung device and that price has left you feeling pretty disheartened then don't worry, we're here to give you the perfect solution in the form of cheap Samsung Galaxy S8 deals.

That might sound strange - offering a phone that's almost two years old as a solution to Samsung's newest release - but hear us out...S8 prices have dropped massively recently. We're talking £456 over the two years or, in other words, almost half the expected SIM-free price of the Galaxy S10! And as you'll see from our Samsung Galaxy S8 review, this is a phone that we still love after two years thanks to its stunning display and cracking camera.

So if you want to be the proud new owner of a Samsung device without breaking the bank, scroll down to see our picks of the best S8 deals you can get today.

These bargain S8 deals in full:

Samsung Galaxy S8 from Mobiles.co.uk | O2 | FREE upfront | 3GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £23pm | £96 cashback by redemption

If you're willing to put in the effort of getting your cashback in stages throughout your contract then you're in for a treat. This contract works out at an effective price after cashback of £456 over the two years. That's roughly £18 a month and somehow cheaper than the S8's RRP. This deal is an absolute steal when it comes to price and we can't see you getting much cheaper. Total cost over 24 months is £456 (after cashback )View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S8 from e2save | Vodafone | £75 £50 upfront with GALMOBTR code | 2GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £20pm

A TechRadar EXCLUSIVE, this deal gets you monthly bills of just £20 a month and an upfront cost of only £50 a month. Sounds great right? Well all you have to do is enter the code GALMOBTR (bit of a mouthful, we know) to knock £25 off the upfront cost. This deal is great for those who don't want to have to rely on cashback for a great price and hey, who doesn't love monthly bills this low? Total cost over 24 months is £530 (with GALMOBTR code)View Deal