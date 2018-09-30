Ryder Cup live stream: how to watch Sunday's Europe vs USA singles golf wherever you are

All 24 golfers are now on the course at the 2018 Ryder Cup and we still don't know which way this year's contest is going to swing. It's time for the Day 3 singles and we'll tell you how to live stream the Ryder Cup finale no matter where you live - it's even FREE to live stream if you're in the US.

2018 Ryder Cup - where and when The Ryder Cup is back on mainland Europe, with Le Golf National in the suburbs of Paris hosting this year's event. It's the first French Ryder Cup in history. The tournament runs from tomorrow (Friday, September 28) to Sunday, September 30. Team USA tees off first at 8.10am local time Friday, which is 7.10am BST, 2.10am ET and 11.10pm Thursday PT.

It's surely Europe's for the taking? Four points up going into the Sunday of a Ryder Cup certainly suggests that, but the US team will inevitably have been watching videos of Brookline and Medinah on repeat for inspiration for an unlikely turn around. Check out all of Sunday's match-ups below.

Sunday sees every player of each team play in singles matchplay golf. That means there are 12 points in total to play for - more than enough for the USA to overturn the deficit. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy go out first at 12.05am local time (11.05am BST, 6.05am ET, 3.05am PT), with Bryson DeChambeau vs Alex Noren finishing things off. Leading the European troops at Le Golf National is Thomas Bjørn, desperate to wrestle back the Ryder Cup. But opposition captain Kim Furyk has no shortage of talent at his disposal to stop him.

Find out who will come out on top in 2018 by following the instructions below and tuning into a 2018 Ryder Cup live stream from wherever you find yourself in the world without paying a penny.

Watch all the singles games at RyderCup.com for FREE

Great news for golf fans in North America and Canada – the Ryder Cup's official site will be showing all the action for free. There may be some late nights/early mornings involved for US viewers to catch the action from France, but tuning in online should be a breeze wherever you are.

Live stream the Ryder Cup Day 3 from anywhere

Live stream the Ryder Cup 2018 with a VPN

Where can I stream golf live with a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup from literally anywhere that it's not already showing. So that obviously includes all the countries from which the players come from, so: UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Spain, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Taiwan, South Africa, Thailand, Germany, Italy, France, Denmark, Sweden, Norway Argentina, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico and Venezuela.

How to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup: UK stream

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll be well used to this by now. Sky Sports once again has all the live coverage of the Ryder Cup, with daily highlights available to watch on the BBC. Head straight to the Sky Sports Golf channel for that first tee-off time of 7.10am BST on Friday, and if you're not going to be at home much this weekend, you can download the Sky Go app on your tablet or smartphone to keep track of the action. Don't have Sky and not keen on subscribing just for the golf? Well NOW TV may well be the answer. Watch the full three days of action with a £12.99 Sky Sports Week Pass, choose a day to watch with a £7.99 Day Pass, or make the most of a Month Pass at £16.99 to get all the build-up and post-tournament analysis too. Away from the UK this weekend? That's where using a VPN means you can watch online through a laptop, mobile or streaming device as if you were sitting at home.

Alternative ways to watch Ryder Cup golf in the US

There are number of options for watching the 2018 Ryder Cup golf if you're stateside:

- That live stream at RyderCup.com is the obvious way. Although you'll be limited to what the website wants to show you and we doubt the coverage will have the sheen and depth of most dedicated broadcasters.

- If you're at home and have cable, then NBC is the official broadcaster. The network will be splitting coverage between its main sports channels and it's specialist station, the Golf Channel, which is available from most cable providers. NBC has promised 220 hours of coverage to get right under the Ryder Cup bonnet this year.

- If you're outside the US this weekend but want to access one of the above options, then you can use a VPN service to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back to a US location.

Sunday's Ryder Cup singles schedule:

Rory McIlroy vs Justin Thomas starts at 12.05pm local time (11.05am BST, 6.05am ET, 3.05am PT)

Paul Casey v Brooks Koepka starts at 12.17pm local time

Justin Rose v Webb Simpson starts at 12.29pm local time

Jon Rahm vs Tiger Woods starts at 12.41pm local time

Tommy Fleetwood vs Tony Finau starts at 12.53pm local time

Ian Poulter vs Dustin Johnson starts at 1.05pm local time

Thorbjorn Olesen vs Jordan Spieth starts at 1.17pm local time

Sergio Garcia vs Rickie Fowler starts at 1.29pm local time

Francesco Molinari vs Phil Mickelson starts at 1.41pm local time

Tyrrell Hatton vs Patrick Reed starts at 1.53pm local time

Henrik Stenson vs Bubba Watson starts at 2.05pm local time

Alex Noren vs Bryson DeChambeau starts at 2.17pm local time (1.17pm BST, 8.05am ET, 5.05am PT)

Europe team for the 2018 Ryder Cup

Paul Casey

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Tyrell Hatton

Rory McIlroy

Francesco Molinari

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Henrik Stenson

US team for the 2018 Ryder Cup

Bryson Dechambeau

Tony Finau

Ricky Fowler

Dustin Johnson

Brooks Koepka

Phil Mickelson

Patrick Reed

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

Bubba Watson

Tiger Woods

