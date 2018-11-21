Robert Rodriguez’s new VR movie is an epic first-person action fest

He may have his hands full directing the upcoming sci-fi epic, Alita: Battle Angel, but that hasn't stopped tech-savvy director Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Machete) from launching yet another filmmaking project – one that can only be viewed on virtual reality headsets.

The Limit sees the director apply his oft-imitated Grindhouse sensibilities to a 20-minute VR short film starring Michelle Rodriguez (The Fate of the Furious) and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead).

Taking place entirely from the viewer's perspective, The Limit looks very similar to the first-person action film Hardcore Henry, only with the added immersion that comes with it being "captured in a new cinematic VR format, wider than 180 degrees, that bridges the gap between large-format movies and 360-degree video," as stated on the distributor's YouTube page.

RR in VR

As the viewer, you passively take on the role of a rogue agent who teams up with the "enhanced super-assassin M-13 (Michelle Rodriguez) to retrieve your identity and strike against the deadly organization that created you."

Available to purchase now from the film's official website at the special introductory price of just $5 (around £3.90 / AU$6.90), The Limit can be viewed on most VR headsets, including Oculus Go, Oculus Rift, Google Daydream View, Samsung Gear VR and HTC Vive , with PlayStation VR, iOS and Windows Mixed Reality versions coming soon.

Along with both 2D and 3D versions of The Limit, each purchase also comes with a number of special bonus features about the making of the film.

You can check out the non-VR trailer for The Limit below, along with an informative behind-the-scenes featurette where the director and his stars discuss the experience of watching the film.