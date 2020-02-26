Real Madrid vs Man City live stream: watch Champions League 2020 football tonight from anywhere

With UEFA recently handing out a two-year Champions League ban to Manchester City, there's added intrigue in tonight's match between two of Europe's richest clubs at the Bernabéu - read on for our guide to getting a secure, reliable, and trustworthy Real Madrid vs Man City live stream.

This round of 16 clash between Los Blancos and the reigning English Premier League champions always looked like a tantalising one when the draw was made back in December. But, with this year's tournament now providing what may be City's last chance of winning European football's biggest prize for some time, one suspects Pep Guardiola's side will be going all out for glory.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City - where and when This evening's Champions League game takes place at the the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid, with kick-off set for 9pm CET local time. That makes it a 8pm GMT for UK viewers and a 3pm ET, 12pm PT kick-off in the US. For those looking to tune in from Down Under, it's a 7am AEDT start.

While Guardiola and Zidane faced each each other on the field in La Liga in their playing days, this evening's match marks the first time the two have gone up against each other as coaches.

There's been differing build ups to this huge Champions League match for both teams. Real suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at Levante at the weekend which saw them lose top spot status to Barcelona in La Liga in the process.

Meanwhile, City reinforced their position as this years' likely Premier League runners-up with a 1-0 away win over third place Leicester on Saturday.

Raheem Sterling faces a late fitness test and may be available for a shock return to the City side. The news isn't so good for Madrid star Eden Hazard, who picked up an ankle injury in Madrid's recent La Liga loss to Levante - and is now a doubt for the remainder of the season.

Read on to find out how to watch tonight's game. No matter where you are in the world, our guide to watching Real Madrid vs Man City live stream for the first leg of this crunch European tie has you covered.

Premier League fan? Here's how to live stream Premier League football

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options for tonight's match in some of the major Champions League watching countries around the world. And if you're out of the country and are worried that you won't catch the game, don't sweat. With the option of using a VPN service, you can tune in to a Real Madrid vs Manchester City live stream tonight no matter where you are in the world. Best of all, it's really easy to do.

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. ExpressVPN (which also comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out ExpressVPN and get 3 months extra free when you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for football...there's loads you can do with them. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking.

How to stream Real Madrid vs Man City live in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport again has exclusive rights to show the Champions League in the UK, and will be showing every single match of the 2019/20 competition on one of its TV or online channels. Tonight's game will be shown on the BT Sports 2 channel with coverage starting at 7pm GMT. Don't forget that BT has finally introduced a new £25 monthly sports pass this season, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without the commitment. If you're looking to stream tonight's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the Champions League games, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Man City in the US

Following TNT's acquisition of the Champions League and Europa League football rights, it will be showing more than 340 matches across the two competitions this season, including tonight's clash in Madrid. You can stream the match via Turner's B/R Live service online, through its app or on the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. It costs $2.99 for a one-time only sub, $9.99 per month or - by far the best value - $79.99 for a whole year and meaning you'll get to see every remaining game of the tournament live. There's also the option of watching tonight's game live on TNT, UniMas, TUDN, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and AT&T TV Now. Kick-off for tonight's match is 3pm ET, 12pm PT.

Catch all the big games with our guide to the best sports streaming sites

How to live stream tonight's Champions League match in Canada for free

For the 2019/20 season, live Champions League matches are broadcast in Canada by the ever-growing sports subscription service, DAZN . The channel will be live streaming every single game of the competition, including Real Madrid vs Manchester City. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada, though you do have the option of a one month free trial if you've never used it before. And don't forget...using a VPN is the way to get that free Champions League live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Manchester City in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport will show every single Champions League fixture live again this season. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport , you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation. Tonight's match kicks off at 7am AEDT on Wednesday morning.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The network will be broadcasting over 100 live games for the 2019/20 competition, including tonight's match, which will be shown Sky Sport 7 with coverage starting at 7.55am NZST on Thursday morning. For mobile streaming, users can tune in via the SKY Go app.

How to live stream tonight's UEFA Champions League match in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing every single game of this season's competition. The channel to head to for tonight's game in Madrid is Sony Ten 1, with the game set to kick off at 1.30am New Delhi time in the early hours of Thursday. SPN's coverage will stretch across both TV and it's over-the-top service SonyLIV .