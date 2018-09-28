Razer Phone 2 leaked render seemingly shows the phone from front and back

We’ve already had a close look at the likely design of the Razer Phone 2 from the front, and now a new leaked render seemingly shows it from both the front and the back, highlighting some differences to the original Razer Phone.

We say seemingly because as ever with a leak it might not be accurate, but the image comes from Evan Blass, who has a good track record.

The most interesting aspect of the back is the green Razer logo, which Blass claims lights up, making for a rather showier look than the plain white logo on the original Razer Phone.

The dual-lens rear camera is also in a different position here, as it’s more central than the camera on its predecessor, which sat towards the top left corner.

Little else has changed

Otherwise the back of the Razer Phone 2 shown here is a plain black slab, much as it was on the Razer Phone, though it’s possibly a bit darker here.

The front also looks virtually identical, complete with large speakers above and below the display. This also matches up with an earlier leaked render.

It’s worth noting that there’s no sign of a fingerprint scanner, which could mean the Razer Phone 2 has one built into the screen, but the original Razer Phone has one built into the power key on the side of the handset, so it’s just as likely that’s the case again here.

In any case, we’ll know soon, as the company is officially unveiling the Razer Phone 2 on October 10.

Via Phone Arena