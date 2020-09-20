Rams vs Eagles live stream: how to watch NFL game 2 online from anywhere today

Week 1 did not go as expected for either the Rams or the Eagles, for very different reasons. Was it a case of opening weekend madness, or a sign of things to come? Follow our guide as we explain where to find a quality Rams vs Eagles live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are this Sunday.

LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles live stream The Rams vs Eagles game kicks off at 1pm ET/10am PT at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philly. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Sean McVay's side christened their new multi-billion dollar stadium with a glorious shock 20-17 win over the heavily tipped Cowboys, while the reigning NFC East champs from Philly limped to a 17-27 defeat, surrendering a 17-point lead in the process.

It sure was an ugly start for the Eagles, and they'll be desperate to put things right this time out. Lane Johnson is expected to return to the side after he sat out their season opener, having had surgery on his ankle last month, and should instantly improve Philly's right, where they struggled so badly against Washington.

The Rams certainly got their fair share of luck last weekend, but there's no denying that their running game worked wonders, with Malcolm Brown literally running riot. The Eagles' defense needs to put in a much-improved showing if they're to survive it.

Carson Wentz completed just over half of his pass attempts in the Washington game and was sacked eight times, which is something the Rams defense, led by human wrecking ball Aaron Donald who was so impressive last weekend, will be licking their lips at.

The action's about to get under way, so read on as we explain how to watch the Rams vs Eagles online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

How to watch the Rams vs Eagles from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Today's Rams vs Eagles game is being shown on Fox, with kickoff scheduled for 1pm ET/10am PT. If you've got Fox Sports as part of your cable package, you can stream the match online via the Fox website. How to watch Rams vs Eagles FREE without cable In general, we recommend FuboTV as the best way to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means today's game can be watched 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes canceling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Rams vs Eagles live stream: how to watch today's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Rams vs Eagles clash kicks-off at 1pm ET/10am PT, and though it isn't on linear TV, when it comes to streaming Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Rams vs Eagles game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy too, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Unfortunately though, Eagles vs Rams is not one of Sky's featured games this weekend. You can instead tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Eagles vs Rams is scheduled to begin at 6pm BST. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Rams vs Eagles: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so, but the Rams vs Eagles match is only available to watch through the NFL Game Pass. If you're a live-for-it NFL fan we'd recommend the Pro subscription, which costs AUD$28.99 per week or AUD$274.99 per year, and gets you live coverage of every NFL game. Rams vs Eagles is scheduled to start at 3am AEST on the morning of Monday, September 21.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).