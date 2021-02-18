PS5 DualSense Charging Station stock was back at Amazon, but it's already gone

Update: And just like that, Amazon is now showing the DualSense Charging Station to be unavailable. Amazon has a habit of stock flashing in and out, so we'd advise checking back to see if any more appear throughout the day.

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station is back in stock at Amazon for £24.99, but you'll need to act fast. Delivery is free if you're a Amazon Prime member with next-day delivery available.

The PS5 DualSense Charging Station has been incredibly hard to find ever since the PS5 released on November 19 in the UK. We've only seen it appear briefly in stock a few times, and when it does, it predictably sells out fast.

The official charging station from Sony is a handy piece of kit, particularly if you have multiple DualSense controllers and want to free up a USB port. Simply dock your pad after a play session, and it'll be good to go the next time you want to play.

Much like the PS5, the console's accessories have been just as elusive. Stock of the PS5 Pulse 3D headset continues to be scarce, and the DualSense Charging Station hasn't been seen since launch.

This is a great chance to pick up one of the most coveted PS5 accessories then, particularly if you own two or more controllers.

