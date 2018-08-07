Premier League live stream: how to watch the football online from anywhere

It's back. The high-octane, big money, star-studded world of the Premier League is back on our screens to shake off any lingering World Cup hangovers, and we're here to help you live stream all the football action.

Having comfortably cruised to the title last season, Manchester City will be the team to beat once again. Pep Guardiola has added Riyad Mahrez to his squad and the Community Shield to his trophy cabinet since City were crowned 2017/18 champions, though big-spending Liverpool could provide a fierce challenge at the top of the table with their string of reinforcements.

Bolstered by Brazilian signing Fred, Manchester United will be seeking revenge on their city rivals, while the heavyweight London trio of Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal should also be in the title shake-up – the latter two beginning exciting new eras after managerial changes.

At the other end of the table, smart recruitment from newly-promoted Fulham and Wolves may lift them clear of a relegation dogfight, though fellow new-boys Cardiff will need to pull off a shock if they're to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

Whatever happens, we're here to help you catch all the televised games via a live stream wherever you are in the world – even as far as Australia, where SBS will be showing some games for FREE. Football's back and in the words of your favourite player's Twitter account, we go again.

If you're in a country that's not showing a televised Premier League match, or if you're not by a TV come kick-off time for the big games – don't sweat. With numerous online channels and, crucially, the option of a VPN service, you can tune into those televised fixtures no matter where you are in the world. And best of all, it's really easy to do:

Watch the Premier League with a VPN

Scroll down to find out your football viewing options in some of the major Premier League watching countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have it, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best VPN services currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to stream the Premier League live in the UK

Subscription services Sky Sports and BT Sport are once again the networks bringing Premier League football to viewers in the UK, with the free-to-air BBC limited to highlights via Match of the Day. Sky continues to dominate the coverage, with the rights to show 126 games in the 2018/19 season, while BT has 42.

If you're looking to stream one of these televised games, a Sky Sports subscription enables you to watch on mobile, tablet and PC via the Sky Go service. For BT Sport subscribers, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go for mobile or PC streaming.

You can also stream live via NOW TV, which offers attractive weekly passes for Sky Sports starting at £7.99 per day.

If you find yourself outside the UK and want to watch one of the televised Premier League games, don't worry about geo-blockers on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the EPL: US live streams

In the US, NBC has retained the rights to show live Premier League matches, which will see 230 games televised across either NBC SN, USA Network, TELEMUNDO and NBC Universo - yep, the lucky Americans get more live matches than the Brits!

The network will also be showing 150 games solely behind its paywalled NBC Sports Gold service , which is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and Roku, if you stump up the extra cash for a subscription.

For those sticking to the main NBC channels but keen to stream on a PC or mobile device, you can tune in watch via another subscription service such as DirectTV , Sling and Fubo - each of which has a free trial.

Another option is logging in to another nation's broadcast via a VPN . So if you love the commentary and coverage in the UK ("And it's live!"), for example, you can tune in to that instead.

How to live stream the Premier League in Canada

For the 2018/19 season, live Premier League matches will be shared between cable channels SportsNet and TSN for those looking to watch the action in Canada. TSN offers live streaming to its subscribers via its TSN Go app, and if want to stream the SportsNet fixtures, the channel is available on Chromecast, Xbox One and Apple TV.

Not got cable? Don't be disheartened. Instead, scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN to live stream Premier League coverage from another location.

How to live stream Premier League soccer in Australia

Good news for Premier League fans down under – free-to-air channel SBS is showing one game every weekend during the 2018/19 season . You'll need its The World Game app, if you want to watch away from the TV.

But for those needing more than just one fixture a week, subscription service Optus Sport can give you a LOT more, having secured rights to show every single Premier League fixture live – yep, all 380 of them. Those braving the unsociable kick-off times can stream Optus Sport coverage via their mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.

For the first time, those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all these games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store.

If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch the Premier League in New Zealand

The official broadcaster of the 2018/19 Premier League season in New Zealand is subscription service BeIN Sport. Like Optus Sport in Australia, they'll be showing every single game live.

BeIN Sport is available as an upgrade for Sky subscribers who will also be able to stream each match on their PC or mobile device via BeIN Connect. Handily, you can still subscribe to BeIN Connect without a Sky contract, with monthly packages priced at NZ$19.78 per month or N$197.80 per year. A two-week free trial is available for both offerings.

If you've read the rest of this article, you probably know the alternative route by now. You could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

Star Sports subscribers in India join those who are able to watch every single game of the Premier League season live. Either the Star Sports Select 1 or 2 channels will be showing each game from the 2018/19 season.

For subscribers wanting to live stream games on the move via a mobile device, the Hotstar app is the platform you need, available via the web, Android, iOS, and Apple TV.

Where else can I watch the Premier League using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch EPL fixtures from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes the following: Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!