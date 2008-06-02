iRiver Spinn: hefty new PMP due August

iRiver’s successor to the Clix 2, the feature-heavy iRiver Spinn, first appeared at CES in January earlier this year, with iRiver announcing this week that the now scheduled for a release in August.

The Spinn’s touch-screen and flip-page features along with its rather attractive brushed silver finish caught our eye at CES.

Hefty features list

The Spinn’s 3.2-inch screen offers a 480 x 272-pixel resolution and iRiver will be offering models with 4GB, 8GB and 16GB memory capacities boasting a hefty feature-list that includes DAB radio, Bluetooth, Adobe Flash video support and a 3D acceleration chip

No official word as yet on pricing, though we expect iRiver to confirm this in the very near future so stay tuned.