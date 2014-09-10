Apple confirms you'll want to charge your Apple Watch every night

Something else to add to your nightly gadget charging routine

There's been some speculation on the Apple Watch's battery life, and now Apple has confirmed our worst fears: you'll want to charge it every night.

The Apple Watch, formerly referred to as the "iWatch" before its debut on September 9, is Apple's entry into the wearables market.

But Apple's competitors may have it beat right out of the gate in at least one important area: battery life.

Sources are still saying that the Apple Watch will last about a day on a single charge, according to Re/code, but more importantly, an Apple spokesperson more or less confirmed it with the site.

Kinks to work out

"There's a lot of new technology packed into Apple Watch and we think people will love using it throughout the day," the spokesperson said.

She continued, "We anticipate that people will charge nightly which is why we designed an innovative charging solution that combines our MagSafe technology and inductive charging."

Horn-tooting aside, that pretty much confirms it.

And why else would Apple have been so dodgy about the smartwatch's battery life at Tuesday's unveiling? They didn't mention it at all during the Apple Watch's very lengthy debut.

More than one of Apple's smartwatch competitors already have wearables that can last longer than that, so unless Apple can tweak some things and give it more juice before its 2015 launch the Apple Watch may start with an immediate disadvantage.

Not that it will matter, in all likelihood, as Apple is poised to potentially dominate smartwatches regardless.