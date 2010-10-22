Virgin Media Player app for Nokia N8 unveiled

Virgin Media has announced a new Virgin Media Player app for the Nokia N8 that will allow its customers to "watch their favourite programme" from the company's mobile TV library.

Virgin Media also announced the addition of the Nokia N8 to its roster of phones, which will come pre-loaded with the Virgin Media Player app, but is not limiting the application to its mobile customers.

"Virgin Media today announced the addition of the new Nokia N8 to its mobile service," said the company.

Pre-loaded

"The brand-new Nokia N8 is the first handset to come pre-loaded with the 'Virgin Media Player' app which gives customers the ability to watch their favourite programmes from Virgin Media's growing library of mobile TV content whenever they want, wherever they are.

"The Virgin Media Player app will also be available to download free from the Nokia Ovi store for any Nokia N8 customers on any mobile network."

The Virgin Media Player launched earlier this year, but the company is keen to expand the usage and sees the N8 as an ideal device.

Launch partner

Jonathan Kini, director of mobile at Virgin Media said, "The Nokia N8 is a fantastic entertainment handset and the perfect launch partner for our new Virgin Media Player app.

"With more and more consumers enjoying entertainment on the go, the combination of the Virgin Media Player service and the Nokia N8 provide a compelling way for consumers to keep up with their favourite shows as well as enjoy best in class connectivity features to stay in touch with family and friends."

The Nokia N8 will be available for no extra cost on a £40 contract from Virgin Media.