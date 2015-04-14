The Galaxy A8 will be Samsung's thinnest ever smartphone – but there's a catch

In early March Samsung registered the Galaxy A6, Galaxy A8, and Galaxy A9 trademarks, and a new leak claims to show us what we can expect from at least one of them, the Galaxy A8.

According to the leak, which apparently comes from insider sources quoted by SamMobile, the all-metal Galaxy A8 will be the thinnest smartphone Samsung has ever created with a thickness of just 5.9mm – a fair bit thinner than the current holder of that title, the Galaxy A7, which has a thickness of 6.3mm.

The Galaxy A8 will feature a 5.7-inch full HD display, a Qualcomm 615 chip which includes four ARM Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.7GHz and four additional ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.0GHz, as well as 2GB of RAM, 16GB storage space and a 3050mAh battery.

Happy snaps

According to the leak the cameras will feature a 16MP sensor in the main camera, with a 5MP front camera.

The Galaxy A8 is also said to run Android 5.0.1 Lollipop out of the box with Samsung's TouchWiz skin installed.

All of this points at a very capable mid-range smartphone, but there is a catch; according to SamMobile's sources the Galaxy A8 will only be available in China for the time being. Let's hope it will get a wider release in the future.