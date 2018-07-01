The best Sony Xperia X Compact deals in July 2018

Sony created another brilliant smartphone with the Xperia X Compact, which crams in flagship features into a handy and easy to carry size. If you're looking for the best deals that let you get your hands on this handset, while also giving you plenty of data, calls and texts each month, then you've come to the right place for Xperia X Compact deals.

Now superseded twice by the Xperia XZ1 Compact and XZ2 Compact, the X Compact still impresses with a 4.6-inch 720p display, which fits comfortably in the hand and 23MP high resolution camera with fantastic autofocus.

With a smaller screen than the Xperia X comes a smaller price tag as well, and as you'll see from the deals below, there are plenty of affordable ways to get your hands on this mini wonder. Following another fall in price after Sony's latest range of phone launches, this is a great time to look for a new phone.

Sony Xperia X Compact review and specs

Good, but there are better budget phones out there

Screen size: 4.6-inch | Display type: IPS LCD capactive 720 x 1280 pixels | Main camera: 23MP | Battery: 2700mAh | Operating system: Android 7.1 Nougat

Fantastic camera

Pleasing design

Plenty of RAM

Disappointing performance

We like the idea of the Compact X - a small, affordable Android phone, probably inspired by the popularity of the iPhone SE - and, on the whole, the execution is rather good, too. The camera is much better than we'd expect from a phone at this price and it feels lovely to use. It could have just done with a bit more power.

Read TechRadar's full Sony Xperia X Compact review here.