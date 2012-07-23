T3 Awards voting opens, with Galaxy S3 taking on iPhone 4s

Voting has opened for the T3 Awards 2012, with the shortlists finally revealed and the Samsung Galaxy S3 going up against Apple's iPhone 4S for two of the key gongs.

The Qualcomm-sponsored T3 Awards, run by TechRadar's publisher Future, have established themselves as a tentpole event in the British tech calendar, attracting nearly a million reader votes last year.

This year TechRadar is sponsoring the mobile phone category, and will oversee an intriguing battle as the beautiful HTC One X and the fantastic Samsung Galaxy S3 face off against the now ageing iPhone 4S, the Sony Xperia S and Nokia's Windows Phone-toting Lumia 900.

Gadget of the Year

The Galaxy S3 and iPhone are also both named in the marquee Gadget of the Year award, along with the Asus Transformer Prime, streaming gaming service OnLive and late tablet entry the Google Nexus 7.

T3 Editor, Luke Peters, says: "With almost one million reader votes cast last year and the support of a hand-picked panel of tech experts, the T3 Gadget Awards truly recognise the greats in the technology world.

"With a fantastically varied shortlist of products and manufacturers, this year's Awards look set to be one of the most hotly contested we've ever seen."

Another fascinating category is in the hotly-contested innovation award where Raspberry Pi and Windows 8 will go head to head along with the Asus Padfone and Nike Fuelband.

You can check out the shortlist and cast your votes over at t3.com/awards