Super-slim Seesaw Mobile Phone

It may look like just the latest super-skinny folding mobile phone, with a huge display and flush keypad. But this concept phone adds a novel twist - a seesaw hinge.

The concept Seesaw Mobile Phone , designed by Karsten Willmann , has a slightly bulging hinge that appears to be at odds with its slimline design. But the cunningly clever bit is that the hinge, containing the phone's camera and flashlight, also acts to angle the display up towards you when lying on a desk. That means you can read the OLED screen while its resting.

The design works neatly as a thin flip phone that when open looks like an extremely slim flat phone, where the screen and keyboard are flush. You can seen more of Karsten Willmann's designs here .