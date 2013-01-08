Sony Xperia Z: The ultimate viewing experience

The new Sony Xperia Z with its large display and industry-leading tech under the hood is here to give you the best viewing experience you can get from a smartphone.

The latest flagship handset from Sony, the Xperia Z pulls in expertise from the firm's TV, camera and gaming divisions to deliver a phone with a beautiful, full 1080p 5-inch display.

Sony's heritage in the TV industry comes into play with the Mobile Bravia Engine 2 which is created by specialised engineers to really make you feel like you're part of the action, tailoring the output to the type of video you are watching, for example smoothing rough edges from a low-res YouTube video.

Super sharp

At 443ppi, the Sony Xperia Z boasts the highest pixel density of any smartphone giving you exceptionally sharp images, smooth video footage and an all-round stunning experience even in bright sunlight.

The intelligent display is always optimizing the detail on screen, making it brighter and sharper to deliver higher quality images and vivid colour, be it watching a movie or using the spacious 5-inch screen as a viewfinder for the powerful 13MP camera.

With a 1.5 GHz Snapdragon S4 Pro quad-core processor under the hood, slick Android Jelly Bean operating system and dazzling CyberShot camera with an EXMOR RS sensor that auto-detects the type of photo you are taking and adjust the mode accordingly, the Sony Xperia Z is very well equipped to bring you the best mobile viewing experience.