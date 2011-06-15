Sony launches Music Unlimited app for Android

Sony has launched its cloud-based Music Unlimited service for all Android phones, bringing unlimited subscription streaming and access to your own music library.

Music Unlimited powered by Qriocity is a free app now available to download from the Android Market and will offer over 7-million tracks that can be instantly streamed to any Android device over Wi-Fi and 3G.

As well as the all-you-can-eat Spotify-style model, users can also upload their own tracks to the web-based service and stream them to the device.

Subscription

The Music Unlimited service offers two price tiers, with the £3.99 option offering a Pandora-like, ad-free radio experience, while the Premium offering is £10 a month and allows you to listen to any song whenever you like and create your own playlists.

Both plans allow users access to their own music on-the-go, while the Premium service allow offers access to a host of radio channels tailored to your musical tastes.

Best of both

The app seems to offer the best of both worlds, with subcription-based access to music you don't own, like Spotify, and cloud-access to your own music like Music Beta by Google and Apple iCloud.

For UK Android owners, with phones rocking the 2.1 Eclair OS and above, it's a great option considering Google Music is yet to become widely available on this side of the pond.

If you don't feel like committing to a subscription plan right now, Sony is offering a free 30-day trial to its Premium offering at Music.Qriocity.com