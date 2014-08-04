Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini release date and price: where can I get it?

The Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini was announced on July 1, boasting a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, 4.5-inch 720p Super AMOLED display, waterproof chassis and fingerprint scanner.

It also sports 16GB of internal memory, a microSD slot, 8MP rear camera, 2.1MP front camera and a 2100mAh battery.

Samsung has confirmed it will be available in the UK from August 7 (although one online retailer already has stock), so if the smaller version of the Galaxy S5 whets your appetite read on to find out where you can get it, and how much it'll set you back.

Phones 4U

Phones 4U was the first major retailer to throw its support behind the Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini and confirm that it would be stocking it.

We haven't had any movement since that announcement however, with the S5 Mini still listed as "coming soon" and your only option for now is to register for updates.

Carphone Warehouse

A spokesperson for Carphone Warehouse has confirmed to TechRadar that it will be carrying the Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini from "early-August" .

Three

Three has confirmed that it will be stocking the handset, and has given TechRadar a Galaxy S5 Mini release date of August 22 - which is a lot later than we were expecting.

O2

O2 has also confirmed that it'll be stocking the Galaxy S5 Mini, although a spokesperson for the network was unable to provide us with any price or release date information.

EE

EE is also onboard with the Galaxy S5 Mini, but like the other networks it's yet to announce pricing or a release date.

Vodafone

Vodafone is yet to confirm whether it will be carrying the Galaxy S5 Mini or not. We have contacted the network and will update this article as soon as we hear back.

Online retailers

If you fancy getting hold of the Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini SIM-free there are a number of online retailers who have the handset on their books.

You can pre-order the Galaxy S5 Mini on Expansys for £389.99, although the site provides no information on when it expects stock to arrive.

Over on Unlocked-Mobiles the S5 Mini is a little more expensive at £394.98, but the kicker here is that it's already got stock - making it the first place in the UK to do so.

The cheapest SIM-free price at the moment though can be found on Clove, which is asking just £360 for the Galaxy S5 Mini. Stock is expected in the first week of August.