Samsung Galaxy J turbocharges the Galaxy S4

Yet again, someone else is getting a better variation of a phone we already have. This time it's the Samsung Galaxy J, essentially a superpowered Galaxy S4, which has just appeared on DoCoMo in Japan.

The Galaxy J arrives with a 5-inch Super AMOLED HD display, 3GB of RAM, a Snapdragon 800 processor (up from a 600) and 32GB of internal storage. which pretty much makes it the Samsung Galaxy Note 3 in a smaller shell.

The payoff is a slightly bulkier handset, weighing in at 146g, but we'd happily take it for more firepower. It also has microSD support so you can bulk up the your volume to 64GB.

Coral blimey!

And if you're not a fan of the available S4 colours, Samsung is rubbing it in your face with Coral Pink and Lapis Blue variations of the J. It's also available in Satin White, but we'd argue that one's not so exciting.

In terms of camera, it's a 13.2MP job on the rear and 2.1MP on the front, so at least it's not digging the knife in deeper there.

There's currently no word on global availablility for the Galaxy J though we don't expect we'll be seeing it any time soon. Shame.

Via Phonearena