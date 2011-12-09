Instagram tops iTunes Best of the Year chart

The photo sharing and manipulation app for iPhone, Instagram, has been named as the iPhone app of the year by iTunes as part of its Rewind 2011 highlights of the year.

Instagram, which boasts over 11 million users, is a free app that allows for filters to be applied to photographs to give them a retro, film appearance. Photographs can also be instantly shared to Facebook, Twitter and a range of other social networks.

Other features include the ability to mimic a tilt-shift lens style effect, and Radial Tilt Shift blur to recreate a shallow depth of field effect, which has proved increasingly popular with iPhone users.

The app currently has a 5 star rating on iTunes and sits on top of the free app download chart in the Photo and Video section.

Thrilled

In other iTunes Rewind news, Adele won Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for Someone Like You, and was understandably thrilled, as her response clearly shows:

"I'm thrilled to top the iTunes album chart of 2011 and to be iTunes Artist of the Year is just amazing".

LMFAO's Party Rock was the most downloaded song of the year, and Ed Sheeran was named New Artist of the Year too.

Here's an easy to digest run down of the year's top apps if you're looking for any tips (although we're not sure why Instagram isn't in there too):

iPad Apps

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Angry Birds HD

2. Pages

3. Angry Birds Seasons

4. GarageBand

5. Angry Birds Rio HD

6. Penultimate

7. Fruit Ninja HD

8. Cut the Rope HD

9. SCRABBLE for iPad

10. Keynote

Top Free iPad Apps

1. Angry Birds HD Free

2. The Weather Channel for iPad

3. Netflix

4. CNN App for iPad

5. Angry Birds Rio HD Free

6. Kindle

7. Skype for iPad

8. Calculator for iPad Free

9. Pandora Radio

10. Calculator Pro for iPad Free

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Angry Birds

2. Fruit Ninja

3. Angry Birds Seasons

4. Cut the Rope

5. Tiny Wings

6. Angry Birds Rio

7. Words With Friends

8. Camera+

9. Doodle Jump

10. Plants vs. Zombies

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Facebook

2. Pandora Radio

3. Words with Friends Free

4. Angry Birds Free

5. Skype

6. Netflix

7. Angry Birds Rio Free

8. Groupon

9. Fruit Ninja Lite

10. Twitter