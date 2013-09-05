iPlayer TV downloads hit Android app at last

Just offlining to a Nexus 7, don't even worry about it

Certain Android users can now download shows from the iPlayer app to watch offline, thanks to a new update from the Beeb.

The updated Android app will be available from the Google Play Store later today, with the Amazon App Store also featuring it "in the coming days", and will let you download a range of BBC TV shows and keep them for up to 30 days.

As on the iOS app, once you've hit play on an offlined program, you'll have seven days to watch it.

Device types

You'll need a specific Android device running either Ice Cream Sandwich or Jelly Bean to be able to use the updated apps - the BBC reckons that's 70% of its Android app users covered - but some older devices will also get the offline feature in the coming months. You can see the full list of compatible devices below.

The Amazon Kindle Fire 7 and Kindle Fire HD 7 are not yet compatible with the new offline feature: the BBC hasn't said why but is "currently working with AMazon to resolve this".

It's been exactly a year and a day since the iOS iPlayer app got the ability to offline Eastenders to iPhones, iPads and iPod Touches.

"We appreciate the frustration the Android community has been experiencing in the time it has taken to deliver this desired feature," senior product manager David Berlin said.

As a special added extra, you can download programs while doing other things on your handset - a multitasking easter egg that isn't availble on iOS.

Devices that support the download feature from launch: