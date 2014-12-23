HTC Hima may actually be bigger than the HTC One M8

These days it seems a new flagship means a bigger screen and larger dimensions, or if not it slims down and gets smaller, but it looks like the HTC Hima might not really be doing either.

We've already heard rumours that it has a 5.0-inch 1080p screen just like the HTC One (M8) (though not everyone agrees), so the hope and assumption was that it would slim down and have a smaller bezel, but @upleaks has just revealed some possible dimensions, and if they're true it's actually got fatter.

According to the tipster, the HTC Hima will be 144.3 x 69.4 x 9.56mm, while the HTC One (M8) is 146.36 x 70.6 x 9.35mm, so in other words the two phones are set to be pretty similar in size, with the HTC One (M8) being negligibly longer and wider but ever so slightly thinner than its successor.

Stereo sound

The almost identical sizes suggest the Hima will have dual front-facing speakers like the HTC One (M8), but that was always likely. But it's a bit of a shame that it's not smaller, as the One (M8) could certainly afford to lose a bit of thickness and bezel.

Still, by sticking to a 5.0-inch screen the HTC Hima should be positively compact compared to many of its rivals and perhaps we shouldn't be surprised - after all, HTC's got to make room for all the tech it's hiding away inside, which is rumoured to include an octa-core Snapdragon 810 processor, 3GB of RAM, a 2840mAh battery and a 20.7MP camera.