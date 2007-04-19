Gold Bluetooth headset brings ear bling

If you're looking for a Bluetooth earpiece that's stylishly small but still a 24-carat attention magnet, Jabra 's new gold-plated JX10 Cara Bluetooth headset could be just what you're after.

One of the smallest headsets in the world, the Jacob Jensen - designed JX10 was already a fashion favourite, with a tiny body and weighing 14 grams. Now Jabra has released versions in 24-carat gold plate and stainless steel.

As well as offering a bit of ear-bling, the devices provide up to 6 hours talk time and 200 hours standby, plus digital signal processing for improved sound quality.

And the cost? A mere £150 for the gold version and £100 for the stainless steel option.