Fresh iPhone 8 rumors point to improved camera, more innovation

The iPhone 7 is still warm from the oven, but already whispers are starting to surface about next year's iPhone.

An employee at an Apple hardware development office in Israel spilled some juicy secrets to Business Insider, giving us a clearer picture of what the tech giant may have in store for the iPhone 8.

The anonymous employee said workers were tinkering with what's "next" for Apple, and specifically referred to the iPhone 8. This is a key detail, because Apple's naming convention would traditionally put the 2017 iPhone 7S after the iPhone 7.

However, it's thought the next iPhone will take a bigger leap forward in design and innovation than a typical incremental S update, so Apple may have decided to go up a full number instead.

More iPhone 8 changes

In addition to its name, the new iPhone will reportedly be "different" from Apple's last two phones. That doesn't mean much – and really could mean anything – but it is an indication Apple may take greater risks with the forthcoming iPhone, such as adopting a glass back, as previously rumored.

Finally, the employee noted the iPhone 8 camera will be an upgrade over the iPhone 6S and iPhone 7. That's not unexpected, but one possibility is for the iPhone 7 Plus' dual camera system to be stuffed into the regular iPhone.

We have just under a year before Apple unveils its next-gen handset. Some were disappointed by the iPhone 7's risk-adverse design and features, so Apple may go all-out for the iPhone 8. It is the 10th iPhone, after all.