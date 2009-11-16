Facebook finally comes to the Palm Pre

Palm has finally got a Facebook app for its Pre and Pixi phones, with the popular social networking application being converted for WebOS.

Facebook apps have been massively popular for other devices, including Android phones and Apple's iPhone, but until now the Pre and forthcoming Pixi handsets which use Palm's WebOS did not have their own version.

Functional

But that has now changed, with a version hitting the markets, which early reports suggest is not really as functional as you might have expected.

The application pulls its information from the live stream and allows you to update your status, but does not drill down as deeply into Facebook as apps on other handsets.

You would imagine that this will change as the app is updated, and at least Palm lovers can now defend themselves against allegations that their phone is not social network friendly.