Bluetooth dress lights up when phone rings

Wouldn't one of these be a whole lot simpler?

Sometime tennis player and current Sony Ericsson spokesperson Maria Sharapova proved Bluetooth doesn't have to be geeky by modelling a dress with a wireless link to a mobile phone.

The prototype dress designed by a British fashion student features panels that light up when a call comes in to any associated mobile phone.

Pub noises

Naturally, the idea is that it might prove useful in crowded places where the phone can't always be heard.

Designer Georgie Davies explained: "When you're in a pub or a bar, you can never, ever hear your phone." Presumably, she had to shout over the crowd gathered at the event in a department store in central London.

Nice idea, but we'll stick to keeping the phone in vibrate mode, thanks.