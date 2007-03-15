A bracelet that's really a phone

A concept mobile phone from Chinese designer Tao Ma turns the humble mobile phone into a fetching bracelet.

The pink and blue dots along its edge are the number keys. It also has an earphone jack, volume control and, naturally, a receiver and a microphone.

Slightly more ambitious, however, is Ma's Ring Mobile concept - a mobile phone that looks like a ring.

There are currently no plans for manufacture or release, but we here at Tech.co.uk think they're pretty cool - even if they are aimed more at the ladies.