4G take up doubles as EE sets sights on UK domination

With just about everyone announcing their all-too-exciting financials right now, EE has come out to predict a bright future for 4G.

The network announced it has doubled the rate at which it signed up 4G customers in the second financial quarter compared to the first three months of the year, with some 687,000 people now on the high speed service.

According to the company, 56% of those buying or upgrading with EE are now opting for either 4G contracts or 4G-ready phones. While it's a positive sign, the 687,000 figure means that still only around 2.5% of its customers are on LTE.

EE now covers almost 60% of the country and the network is planning to push that up to 98% by the end of 2014, while aiming for a cool million customers on 4G by the same time.

Keep rolling, rolling, rolling

To coincide with these celebrations, EE also announced that it's rolling out its 4G LTE network to 10 new UK towns.

So if you happen to live in Altrincham, Bedford, Camberley, Crawley, Farnborough, Farnham, Maidstone, Rochdale, Tonbridge or Welwyn Garden City, 4G will be available in your area starting today. You lucky things.

But wait, there's more! EE continues to push out its double speed 4G, adding Belfast, Newcastle and Southampton to its ultrafast lineup.