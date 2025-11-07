Amazon is rolling out the UK's biggest fleet of electric vehicles

Amazon now runs a fleet of 160 eHGVs, including Mercedes eActros trucks, in the UK

A further 800 Mercedes eSprinter vans have been put on order

The company is installing fast chargers to meet demand

Amazon says it has made its “largest-ever order of electric heavy-goods vehicles” in the UK as the company continues to expand its electric vehicle footprint to reduce emissions from transportation.

A “record-breaking order in January 2025” brought Amazon’s total number of electric HGVs up to 160, which means Britain now has the most eHGVs of any country Amazon operates in.

It means the equivalent of 450+ trips around the world would be covered by Amazon’s UK-based eHGVs every year, reducing tailpipe emissions along the way.

One of Amazon’s biggest global EV fleets is in the UK

Making up Amazon’s latest order is a fleet of Mercedes eActros 600 trucks, which use a 621kWh battery for up to 310 miles of range. Up to 400kW rapid charging (3-4x that of a typical compact electric hatchback) takes battery from 20-80% in “just over an hour.”

Amazon says these trucks can carry up to 22 metric tonnes per journey, resulting in 300 million products transported by its eHGV fleet annually.

Mercedes has seen a huge amount of success with its eActros family of trucks, signing on customers like XPO Logistics, PepsiCo and even Sam Fender on tailpipe emission-free UK tour.

Moving closer to last-mile delivery, the company has also placed an order for an additional 800 Mercedes eSprinter vans set to arrive “in the coming months.”

These use 81kWh and 113kWh batteries for up to 272 miles of range, but Amazon has collaborated with Mercedes to put its own stamp on the vans “based on learnings from drivers and delivery partners.”

Reduced carbon transport also comes in the form of e-bikes in cities like Manchester, London and Glasgow, and on foot in Hackney, Westminster and Islington in London.

Besides rolling out a wide fleet of electrified vehicles, Amazon has also made upgrades to its infrastructure to support these, including adding fast charging points at its UK sites.

“These trucks, alongside more electric vans and on-foot deliveries, are a win for our customers, the environment, and our business,” Amazon Logistics EU VP Nicola Fyfe commented.

