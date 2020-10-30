Overclockers get ready: the RTX 3080 is getting a water-cooled upgrade

Asus has announced a partnership with EK to produce GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards with liquid-loop cooling blocks built in, offering out-of-the-box liquid cooling for custom-built rigs.

Asus said in a statement that they would be putting out Geforce RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and RTX 3090 cards with the integrated waterblock, designed and manufactured by EK.

"These high-powered solutions are elegantly combined to have a single-slot footprint, which enables compatibility with a wide range of chassis, including small-form-factor builds," Asus said in a statement.

"ASUS EKWB GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards are perfect for seasoned veterans who want a reliable all-in-one bundle for their latest build and for newcomers looking for a smooth start towards building their first custom loop."

Pricing and availability

While Asus hasn't said anything about pricing yet, they did provide a rough estimate of when the new cards would be available. The Asus EKWB GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 will go on sale worldwide around the second week of November, with late-November being the time frame for the release of the RTX 3070.

As for pricing, EK Water Blocks typically sell for roughly $99 (about £80, AU$140) to $129 (about £100, AU$180), so these new cards from Asus should sell for about $100 more than their non-EKWB RTX cards do now.