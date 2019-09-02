Our favourite iPhone XR deal is back offering 100GB of data for just £42/pm

After not surprisingly selling out, our favourite iPhone XR deal is back with some flair. Offering a truck-load of data and some overall excellent pricing, the only real question you need to ask yourself is what colour you should get.

Okay, we're getting ahead of ourselves so first things first, what is this offer? Coming from Three, you're getting a massive 100GB of data for just £42 a month and £29 upfront.

That makes this one of the best value iPhone XR deals currently on the market, especially thanks to that data cap. With 100GB of data you're getting the ability to stream 20,000 songs or watch 200 hours of SD film. In other words, absolutely plenty!

You can see Three's impressive iPhone XR deal down below in full. Or, if it doesn't quite match what you want from a phone contract, check out our guide to the best mobile phone deals.

This big data iPhone XR deal in full:

iPhone XR | Three | £29 upfront | Unlimited minutes and texts | 100GB data | £42pm

We've looked through all of the iPhone XR deals around and we can tell you now, it doesn't get a whole lot better than this. As with Three's other brilliant 100GB data offers, this is a massive amount of data at an affordable price. Just pay £42 a month and you're on your way.

So what's so good about the iPhone XR?

As one of the best iPhones currently on the market (well, until the iPhone 11 comes out!) there is a lot to love with the iPhone XR. Above everything, the battery really stands out. This is the largest and best performing battery on any Apple device at 2942 mAh.

Sporting Apple's Liquid Retina display and a powerful A12 bionic chip, going for Apple's more budget flagship doesn't have to mean taking a hit on specs.

Read our full iPhone XR review