Oppo Find X3 launch confirmed for March - ages after its Samsung Galaxy S21 rival

One of the big phones in early 2021 is set to be the Oppo Find X3, and the company has just made it very clear the new phone is coming in March this year.

This comes from Chinese social media platform Weibo, where the company posted (in Chinese, but we've put it through Google Translate) "#impossible surface# see you in March".

That's not as cryptic as it sounds - "impossible surface" refers to the Oppo Find X3, which the company refers to via its display, as that's set to be a key selling point of the phone.

In fact, the company has already confirmed many display features of the phone, including improved screen color profiles and a system that ensures greater color accuracy from streaming apps.

We don't need to tell you what "see you in March" means - from this we can gather that the Oppo Find X3 is coming exactly a year after the Oppo Find X2 did.

The shadow of MWC

The Oppo Find X2 was meant to launch at MWC 2020, an annual tech show in February where loads of new phones get launched. That event ended up getting cancelled, and in 2021 it's been rescheduled for late June.

We're seeing two things happen this year. Some phones which would usually launch in February, like the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21, are launching way earlier (technically Samsung's launch hasn't been part of MWC for a few years, but with its own event taking place just a week or two before, it's hard not to lump them all together).

Some other phones, like the Oppo Find X3 and likely more we've yet to hear about, are getting pushed until later, like March for the Oppo phone. This gives the company more time to develop its handset, but the lack of competition does give the heavyweight Android phones from Samsung more time to find their way into people's pockets unchallenged.

When the Oppo Find X3 launch event in March does roll around, we'll be sure to bring you everything you need to know about the new phones, but until then we're hearing lots of news and rumors, so check back to TechRadar regularly for more.

More Oppo news

Check out Oppo's 2021 flagship, the Find X3 Pro: https://t.co/mJ7Xhp6FVjJanuary 12, 2021

Around the same time Oppo confirmed the Find X3 launch event, notable leaker Evan Blass shared some leaked details on the Pro model of the upcoming phone series.

There are renders you can see via the link above, which show a phone with a large camera bump and a few different colors.

Blass also mentions the phone will have a 6.7-inch, 120Hz 1440p screen (the latter spec we already knew), as well as wireless charging, a 50MP camera designed by Sony, and 'a unique 25x zoom "microscope" macro lens' which should be great for zoomed and macro photography.