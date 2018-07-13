Oppo confirms that it will bring its phones to the UK

It was already on the cards, but now Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has confirmed to TechRadar that it will launch its smartphones in the UK.

TechRadar contacted Oppo after documents appeared online via LetsGoDigital suggesting that the firm had registered the names of 40 mobile devices in the UK, and a spokesperson from the company has confirmed this is true.

In response to our question about whether Oppo phones would arrive in the UK, the spokesperson told us "that's correct, however we don't have any information or timescale to share on the UK at this moment."

Pop-up smartphone cameras for all?

Oppo has only recently entered the European market, announcing its arrival during the Oppo Find X launch in Paris, but at the time it didn't confirm whether the UK would be getting its handsets.

While the innovative Find X, with its three pop-up cameras, will be available in a handful of European countries, the handset is missing from the name registration that was leaked, so it's still unclear whether we'll be treated to the all-screen phone.

What we do know is that there will be a new smartphone player in the UK soon, and Oppo has a history of offering decent bang-for-your-buck so it has the potential to worry the big names.

As for when the first handsets will arrive, that's still up in the air, but as soon as we know we'll share the information with you.