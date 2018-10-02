Opera Touch promises easy one-handed web browsing, even on the iPhone XS Max

Opera Touch – a mobile browser optimized for quick, single-handed use – is now available for iPhone, and its developer says it'll let you use even Apple's biggest handsets (including the iPhone XS Max) without straining your thumb.

Opera Touch for Android launched in April. It opens with a blinking cursor in the search bar, ready for your first query without any additional taps or swipes. All of the browser's main functions are within your easy reach through a Fast Action button

The browser also features a built-in ad blocker with cryptojacking protection, plus a tool called Opera Flow, which lets you sync data (including links, notes, videos and images) between devices using QR codes.

There's no need for passwords or logins, and everything you sync is protected with end-to-end encryption. It's certainly more convenient than emailing links to yourself, or syncing them to a separate note-taking app.

Poking fun

Taking a playful and not-too-subtle dig at Apple, Opera launched the new browser with a series of videos featuring a T-shirt-clad sales assistant in a distinctly minimalist phone store struggling to conceal his clandestine use of an app other than his employer's own.

Opera is also available for Windows, macOS and Linux, and you can use Flow to synchronize data between your desktop and mobile devices.