OnePlus Nord 2: what we want to see

The OnePlus Nord from 2020 was OnePlus' return to the mid-range phone market after its flagship line crossed the border into premium territory; it had a low cost, but enough features to make it worth buying.

We later found out the phone was the first of a new line from OnePlus, and the Nord N10 5G and Nord N100 followed later in the year. 2021 is almost certain to bring even more handsets in the line including a OnePlus Nord 2, to carry the torch from the range's founding member.

We could see the OnePlus Nord 2 come out alongside the OnePlus 9 line, which is expected in the first few months of 2021 though it could also come at a later date.

We haven't heard anything about the OnePlus Nord 2 yet, not from the company or from leaks and rumors, so it's hard to guess what the phone will be like. When we hear things, we'll add them to this article.

Before any official or unofficial news, though, we've come up with a wish-list for what we want to see.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next main Nord phone from OnePlus

The next main Nord phone from OnePlus When is it out? Possibly mid-2021

Possibly mid-2021 How much will it cost? Around £379 / €399 (around $480, AU$680)

OnePlus Nord (Image credit: TechRadar)

What do we know about the OnePlus Nord 2's availability? Absolutely nothing, not from OnePlus itself or from leaks and rumors. So all we have to go on is precedent, which is a shaky thing to base judgement on since it's a new phone line.

The OnePlus Nord launched in August 2020, so an August 2021 launch is certainly possible for the Nord 2, but the company might not opt to wait that long. The phone cost £379 / €399 (around $480, AU$680), so we could possibly see a similar price for the successor.

What we want to see

Here's what we want to see in the OnePlus Nord 2, both in terms of new features and tweaks to the original.

OnePlus Nord (Image credit: TechRadar)

1. Wider availability

The OnePlus Nord was somewhat of a test run for OnePlus' new phone range, and it was only released in certain regions. Notably, the US was absent.

Subsequent members of the Nord line have seen US releases though, so it's possible the Nord 2 will as well. We'd hope so, so more people can get their hands on the affordable phone.

2. An IP68 rating

IP ratings for phones tell you how well protected they are from dust and water, so you can know if your handset can survive an accidental submersion or lots of stray particles.

The OnePlus Nord didn't have such an IP rating - that doesn't mean they're not protected against outside some elements, just that the phone isn't officially certified. That does mean you can't be too sure how hardy the handset is though, and if you don't know how well-protected a valuable smartphone is, you might treat it like it's not protected at all.

We'd like to see the OnePlus Nord get an IP rating, and if possible an IP68 - that means it's fully protected from dust, and can survive being underwater at depths of 2 meters for up to 30 minutes.

3. Improved battery life

Our biggest issue with the OnePlus Nord was its battery life, as while it generally lasted a day of use, we never found it to exceed that. We felt that power users might not get that whole day of use too.

We'd like to see a longevity boost for the OnePlus Nord 2, whether that's from a larger battery cell, or more software optimizations to stop the phone draining battery as fast.

4. Smaller front cameras

The OnePlus Nord was one of a few affordable phones in 2020 to come with multiple front-facing cameras, and we found the phone took good selfies as a result.

However, two lenses takes up space, and these dual snappers resulted in a chunk being taken out of the display for them. As a result, there wasn't much space for notification icons and the like.

If the OnePlus Nord 2 has dual-selfie snappers, we'd like to see them use smaller lenses, or be positioned better to take up less display space. OnePlus has toyed with pop-up cameras before, and if there are two front-facing cameras, that seems a great solution, though there are others.