OnePlus Band release date, price, features, design and what you need to know

The upcoming OnePlus Watch was expected to mark the company’s entry into wearables, but instead the company has debuted a budget fitness tracker first and it's called the OnePlus Band.

In 2020, OnePlus expanded to many new product categories such as mid-range smartphones, affordable smart TVs, true wireless earphones and more. With the OnePlus Band, the connected device ecosystem will grow to include budget fitness trackers.

The OnePlus Band made its debut in India on January 11 and is likely to come to other parts of the world soon. OnePlus has yet to confirm that though, so everything you read here is based on the product that is coming to India and there's no gurantee you'll be able to buy it.

Here's everything you need to know about the OnePlus Band including its features, design and what we know so far for a release date.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The first OnePlus fitness tracker

The first OnePlus fitness tracker When is it out? January 13 in India, uncertain for rest of the world

January 13 in India, uncertain for rest of the world How much will it cost? Rs 2,499 (about £25, $35, AU$45)

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and OnePlus Band (Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Band is priced at Rs 2,499 (about £25, $35, AU$45) in India, and you're able to buy it now from retailers such as Amazon or Flipkart. For those in the rest of the world, the wait continues.

OnePlus has yet to confirm the OnePlus Band will be coming to markets such as the US, UK or Australia. We've asked OnePlus for confirmation on whether it'll be coming to other markets, and we'll update this article when we hear more.

In India, it is available in a black strap option and you can purchase additional first-party straps, which come in navy and tangerine gray color options.

OnePlus Band specs and fitness features

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Band packs in a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen (126 x 294) that sports a brightness level adjustment option. The wearable supports a bunch of watch faces as well, which means you can set it as per your preference.

The OnePlus Band comes with touch controls, and there's no physical button so you'll be controlling everything with taps and swipes.

As for the sensors, the OnePlus Band comes with an optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, and surprisingly, the company has also added a SpO2 sensor to measure your blood oxygen levels.

As a fitness tracker, the OnePlus Band supports 13 modes which include Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Smart features onboard include notifications, incoming call notifications, music control, camera shutter, alarm, timer, stopwatch, find my phone, zen Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phones) and a weather forecast.

The Band, just like most budget wearables, comes with a detachable capsule which should be taken out to charge the Band with a plug-in cradle. On a single charge, the device is said to last 2 weeks and it packs a 100mAh battery.

The OnePlus Band connects to the companion OnePlus Health app via Bluetooth 5.0. It supports both Android and iOS devices.

The OnePlus Band is also IP68 and 5ATM rated to resist up to 50 meters for 10 minutes under the water. The OnePlus Band is one of the most featured-packed budget fitness trackers we have seen in recent times.