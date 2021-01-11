OnePlus Band launched at Rs 2,499, taking on the Mi Band 5

OnePlus Band is now officially launched in India as the company’s first wearable device. This is also OnePlus Band’s global debut. Initially, the OnePlus Band will be available in India and is soon expected launch in other countries.

While the upcoming OnePlus Watch was expected to launch as the first wearable from the company, OnePlus surprised everyone with the announcement of the OnePlus Band earlier this month. The OnePlus Band is a budget fitness tracker which is targeted at those who want a fitness tracker without having to burn the pocket.

With the fitness tracker space dominated by Xiaomi’s Mi Band lineup over the years, OnePlus with its new OnePlus Band is aiming to grab a piece of cake in the budget segment. The OnePlus Band is going after the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 in India.

OnePlus Band price in India

The OnePlus Band is priced at Rs 2,499 in India. It will be available in Black strap option only out of the box. However, you can purchase additional first-party straps which comes in Navy and Tangerine Gray colour options. The straps will cost Rs 399. The OnePlus will be available across Flipkart and Amazon starting January 13.

OnePlus Band features and specifications

On paper, the OnePlus Band is one of the most featured-packed budget fitness trackers seen in recent times. Starting off with the display, the OnePlus Band comes with a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen(126 x 294) with brightness level adjustment option. The wearable supports a bunch of watch faces as well which means you can set it as per your preference. The Band comes with full touch controls and there is no capacitive button on board.

As for the sensors, the OnePlus Band comes with an optical heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, and surprisingly, the company has also added a SpO2 sensor to measure your blood oxygen levels. As a fitness tracker, the OnePlus Band supports 13 modes which include Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical Trainer, Rowing Machine, Cricket, Badminton, Pool Swimming, Yoga, and Free Training.

Smart features onboard include notification mirroring, income call notification, music control, camera shutter, alarm, timer, stopwatch, find my phone, zen Mode synchronization (with select OnePlus phones), weather forecast, and support for OTA updates.

The Band, just like most budget wearable comes with a detachable capsule which should be taken out to charge the Band via USB-A port. On a single charge, the device is said to last 2 weeks. It packs in a 100mAh battery.

The OnePlus Band connects to the companion OnePlus Health app via Bluetooth 5.0. It supports both Android and iOS devices. The OnePlus Band is also IP68 and 5ATM rated to resist up to 50 meters for 10 minutes under the water.