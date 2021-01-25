OnePlus 9 leak shows us how the displays may differ across the range

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to arrive in the next few months, and the biggest rumors suggest it'll feature two top-end Android phones.

There's a barrage of leaks at the moment, and the latest gives us a look at the display technology we should expect OnePlus to provide on both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

This latest leak comes from Digital Chat Station, who is a fairly accurate tipster that has provided information on OnePlus products in the past.

In this leakthe source talks about a couple of devices, namely the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, stating that the vanilla variant may come with a 6.55-inch flat Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus 9 Pro may have a slightly larger 6.78-inch OLED curved display boasting QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as well.

A screenshot of the information (Image credit: Digital Chat Station)

Both the devices will have a selfie camera housed in a punch-hole cutout, which will be located on the top left corner and will be just 3.8mm big. Additionally, the phone may come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 4,500mAh battery and weigh under 200g.

The source also mentions that there would be a 65W fast charging solution, which matches what we've heard from sources in the past. However, Digital Chat Station did not clarify if the vanilla variant would have the same charging speeds.

Previous leaks hint at the presence of a fast 45W wireless charging on the Pro variant, while the base version is tipped to come with 30W wireless charging tech. Both the devices are expected to support a reverse wireless charging solution as well to charge accessories like headphones when you're away from a charger.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is also expected to come with a quad-camera setup, while the OnePlus 9 may house only three cameras at the back. There is a lot of buzz around the improvement in the camera performance on the OnePlus 9 series, however, we will have to wait for the official launch of the devices to ascertain this.