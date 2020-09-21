OnePlus 8T launch date confirmed to be October 14

We had little doubt that the OnePlus 8T was on the way, but now it’s been confirmed, and better yet the company has said exactly when the phone will be announced.

The big day is October 14 (a Wednesday), and the OnePlus 8T will be announced via livestream at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST, or 1am AEDT on Thursday 15. The company also mentioned the OnePlus 8T by name, so we know that’s what the phone will be called.

Not much else has been revealed, but the company teased that “the upcoming OnePlus 8T will feature a range of new and improved technologies what will elevate the OnePlus experience to new heights.”

Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, added that “we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device.”

Faster chipset and charging

So what could these new and improved features be? Well, all we have to go on so far is rumors and leaks, but there’s talk of faster 65W charging, a quad-lens rear camera with a new ‘portrait lens’, and a top-end Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset.

It’s also been suggested that the standard OnePlus 8T could have a 120Hz refresh rate screen – a feature which has so far been reserved for Pro models. On that note, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed that we’ll also see a OnePlus 8T Pro, but based on past form we’re likely to.

TechRadar will be covering the launch in full, so anything that does get announced we’ll be sure to tell you about.